Rochester man returned to Fillmore County jail following Wisconsin sexual assault charges

(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man convicted of sexual contact with a juvenile is accused of another sex crime in Wisconsin — one that allegedly took place days after his Fillmore County sentencing.

Jace Robert Moeckly, 21, was previously sentenced to 10 years’ probation after pleading guilty to sex with a minor.

RELATED: Wisconsin man sentenced to probation after sex with Fillmore County minor – ABC 6 News – kaaltv.com

Moeckly, who previously lived in Onalaska, Wis., entered the guilty plea in February of 2023, and received the probation sentence April 24, 2023.

Three days later, on April 27, 2023, he allegedly committed 3rd-degree sexual assault and child enticement–give/sell drugs in La Crosse County, Wisconsin.

Moeckly was charged with both crimes in La Crosse County Court February 1, 2024.

He was returned to Fillmore County jail for the alleged probation violation Tuesday, April 16, 2024, and appeared in the Minnesota court Wednesday, April 17.

He is currently held without the option of posting bail or bond.