(ABC 6 News) – A 31-year-old Rochester man reported a burglary from his apartment in the 4800 block of 16th Avenue NW Thursday night.

According to Rochester police, the man left his window open and his wallet on a nearby desk when he left his home around 5 p.m. July 6.

When the man returned at 6:45 p.m., police say his window screen had been damaged and removed, and the wallet was gone.

The incident remains under investigation.