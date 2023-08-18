Rochester man arrested on suspicion of sex with child, providing drugs and alcohol
(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man faces criminal sexual conduct charges against a child under age 14.
Rochester police arrested Jonathan Mark Tompkin, 36, on Wednesday, Aug. 16, after a report that Tompkin had found a girl via Snapchat’s location feature and begun a sexual relationship with her.
Police claim that Tompkin also provided the child with alcohol and marijuana.
He was arrested in the 2600 block of Charles Court NW.
Police recommended a charge of 1st-degree criminal sexual conduct with a child.
