Rochester man arrested on suspicion of sex with child, providing drugs and alcohol

(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man faces criminal sexual conduct charges against a child under age 14.

Rochester police arrested Jonathan Mark Tompkin, 36, on Wednesday, Aug. 16, after a report that Tompkin had found a girl via Snapchat’s location feature and begun a sexual relationship with her.

Police claim that Tompkin also provided the child with alcohol and marijuana.

He was arrested in the 2600 block of Charles Court NW.

Police recommended a charge of 1st-degree criminal sexual conduct with a child.

ABC 6 News will update this article as more information is available.