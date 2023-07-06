Rochester man arrested on juvenile rape charges

(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man was arrested on a warrant after reports that he raped a juvenile girl, then allegedly evaded law enforcement.

Alex Allen Schneider, 27, faces two charges of 3rd-degree criminal sexual conduct with a juvenile and using force or coercion.

According to court records, Rochester police received a report that Schneider had raped a 14-year-old in mid-June, then left the scene.

According to court records, Rochester police spoke to people who knew both parties, who alleged that Schneider had confessed to sexual conduct with the child.

More than a week after Rochester began efforts to find Schneider, detectives received a message from an attorney invoking Schneider’s right to remain silent.

According to court documents, Rochester police pointed out that without Schneider’s location, they could neither charge him by summons (rather than arrest), nor deliver a harassment restraining order on behalf of the alleged victim’s family.

Schneider did not provide his location, and Olmsted County filed a warrant for his arrest on July 3.

He was arrested and booked into the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center July 5.

Judge Christa M. Daily set bail for Schneider at $150,000 without conditions, or $25,000 with conditions. Schneider’s next court hearing is scheduled for July 20.