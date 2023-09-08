Rochester Downtown Alliance, volunteers, clean up Zumbro River

(ABC 6 News) – As trash builds up along the Zumrbo River banks over the summer, people in the area begin to notice.

For the past few years the Rochester Downtown Alliance has been doing it’s part to make sure the the Zumbro River is clean not only for the beauty of downtown but also the sanitation. RDA is in its third straight year of cleaning up the Zumbro River and partnered with Bolander Civil Contracting this year.

RDA safe ambassador program operations manager Cam Hurd says this is not only for downtown but the city as a whole.

“We enjoy doing it because it’s not just something for the downtown, it makes a big difference for the city itself and for the environment, wildlife, our downtown water way. it’s just another way we like to set the town and pave the way for a cleaner, safer downtown. we take a lot of pride in doing this,” he said.

RDA will continue the river clean up into next year and hope that more volunteers will come by on a weekend to make sure they keep the Zumbro River clean.