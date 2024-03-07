Rochester-area drug sales suspect’s case moves to federal court

(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man faces federal drug charges from the spring, summer, and fall of 2023.

According to federal court records, Jon Michael Ask has been charged with a count of conspiracy to distribute fentanyl and cocaine, as well as three supporting charges of possession with the intent to distribute cocaine; a count of distribution of cocaine; a count of possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl; and a count of possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine and cocaine.

The Olmsted County Attorney’s Office dismissed Ask’s July 2023 drug sales and possession case, as he is facing federal charges from those same alleged actions.

However, Ask is still facing Olmsted County charges from his August 2023 drug arrest.

Ask was also scheduled to appear in Dodge County Court Wednesday, March 6, on two counts of 2nd-degree drug possession.

He failed to appear at those hearings Wednesday, and the Olmsted County ADC confirmed that Ask had been transferred to another facility on Feb. 12.

However, the ADC staff was not told where Ask is currently being held.

Federal documents state that he is in the custody of the attorney general’s office.