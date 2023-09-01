Rochester man re-arrested on warrant, new drug charges

(ABC 6 News) – A man arrested in July in connection with a 36,000 fentanyl pill bust was re-arrested Wednesday with more drugs, according to Rochester police.

Jon Michael Ask, 44, was released on bail Aug. 18, according to court records.

He was arrested on July 21 on a charge of 1st-degree drug sale and 1st-degree possession of more than 500 grams of narcotics.

RELATED: Rochester drug bust leads to seizure of 36,000 pills laced with fentanyl – ABC 6 News – kaaltv.com

According to Capt. Casey Moilanen with RPD, officers received an apprehension order for Ask and went to his residence in the 2800 block of Riverwood Lane NW, where they saw him get into a vehicle.

RELATED: No probable cause, no arrests after Sunday shooting – ABC 6 News – kaaltv.com

Officers conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle and arrested Ask, who allegedly had 48 grams of crack cocaine on his person.

The driver of the vehicle may also face charges, Moilanen said.

Police obtained a warrant for Ask’s home and a car parked at the house, and claim they found another 48 grams of cocaine, 14 grams of crack cocaine, 20 grams of methamphetamine, and 11 grams of ecstasy at the house.

In the car, they claim they found 88 grams of a brownish, rock-like substance that allegedly tested positive for fentanyl, cocaine, and methamphetamine — as well as another 17 grams of methamphetamine and 89 grams of cocaine.

Moilanen said Friday that police are still investigating a drug ring that appears to have roots on

Phoenix, Arizona.

Based on his alleged ability to access large quantities of drugs shortly after an arrest, Moilanen alleged that Ask was a high-level member of the alleged drug ring.

Ask is scheduled for a motion hearing Sept. 1, to determine whether his bail will be revoked. His next court appearance is scheduled for Sept. 21.