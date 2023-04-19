Riverland Community College names new President

(ABC 6 News) – The Board of Trustees of the Minnesota State Colleges and Universities has named the new president of Riverland Community College.

Dr. Kathleen “Kat” Linaker, was chosen among three other finalists as the new President. Her appointment becomes effective on July 1.

“Dr. Linaker is a strong leader who brings a wealth of experience and expertise to build on the solid foundation of Riverland and position it well for the future,” said Devinder Malhotra, chancellor of Minnesota State. “She is student-centered and is cognizant of the immense challenges many of our students must overcome to accomplish academic success and prepare for productive careers. I am delighted that she has accepted our offer to be the next leader of Riverland Community College.”

Dr. Linaker served Western Technical College, Wisconsin as vice president of academics from 2018 to 2022. Previously, she served Mohawk Valley Community College, New York as assistant vice president of academics and dean of the School of STEM, Health, and Natural Sciences, as dean of the Center for Life and Health Sciences, and as a SUNY Guided Pathways state coach.

She also brings 15 years of experience in the healthcare industry as an employee, small business owner, and consultant.

Dr. Linaker holds a Bachelor of Science in Biology from the University of Alberta, a Doctor of Chiropractic from Northwestern Health Sciences University (MN), and a Ph.D. in Higher Education from Loyola University (IL). She is a strong advocate for community and technical college education, having witnessed firsthand generational poverty and the power of education to transform the lives of both students and their families.

Dr. Linaker will succeed Adenuga Atewologun who has served Riverland as president since 2013 and has announced his intention to retire.

