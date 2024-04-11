RFD invites local girls and women to explore firefighting career
(ABC 6 News) – The Rochester Fire Department will hold its yearly Women’s Expo on Sunday, May 19, to encourage women and girls to consider a career in firefighting.
The free expo will allow women above the age of 16 to register and simulate what it’s like to be a firefighter.
— RELATED: RFD Hosts 2nd Annual Women’s Fire Expo —
“It’s an opportunity to see that the profession is open to all and that being a firefighter is about working together to serve the community,” said firefighter Mandee Marx. “The Expo is really about breaking the stigma that you have to be a certain size and gender to do this job.”
Activities include:
- Rappelling from a three-story tower
- Climbing a 110-foot aerial ladder
- Forcing open a door
- Advancing a hose line filled with water
- Spraying water from said hose
- Searching for and rescuing a victim
- Experiencing a firefighter’s physical agility test
Attendees are asked to wear comfortable clothes and running shoes.
Registration is free and will remain open until May 5.
To register CLICK HERE