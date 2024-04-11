RFD invites local girls and women to explore firefighting career

(ABC 6 News) – The Rochester Fire Department will hold its yearly Women’s Expo on Sunday, May 19, to encourage women and girls to consider a career in firefighting.

The free expo will allow women above the age of 16 to register and simulate what it’s like to be a firefighter.

“It’s an opportunity to see that the profession is open to all and that being a firefighter is about working together to serve the community,” said firefighter Mandee Marx. “The Expo is really about breaking the stigma that you have to be a certain size and gender to do this job.”

Activities include:

Rappelling from a three-story tower

Climbing a 110-foot aerial ladder

Forcing open a door

Advancing a hose line filled with water

Spraying water from said hose

Searching for and rescuing a victim

Experiencing a firefighter’s physical agility test

Attendees are asked to wear comfortable clothes and running shoes.

Registration is free and will remain open until May 5.

To register CLICK HERE