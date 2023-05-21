RFD Hosts 2nd Annual Women’s Fire Expo

(ABC 6 News) – The Rochester Fire Department held its 2nd Annual Women’s Fire Expo today.

The program started a year ago to invite women to learn more about a firefighter’s daily routine and get first-hand experience of a firefighter’s job.

“This gives women the chance to see what the firefighting experience is all about.” Madee Marx, Rochester Fire Department said. “You don’t have to be a big, huge man to do this job.

“It takes all kinds as long as you have a big heart and really want to do something, you can do it”

The Rochester fire department says that more women have applied to join the fire department since they launched this program last year and they hope that trend continues this year.