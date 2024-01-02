Respiratory illnesses on the rise across the nation

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – Right now, over half the United States reports high or very high levels of COVID-19, RSV and the flu with some hospitals in six states bringing back mask mandates.

New number show flu diagnoses rose by nearly 20% last week, just as flu-related deaths rose to rough 4,500.

COVID-19 hospitalizations are now at their highest level since last year.

Doctors urge people to get vaccinated.

“The good news is that we have prevention for all three of these big viruses right now, right?” said Dr. Stan Martin, Geisinger‘s Director of Infectious Diseases. COVID, influenza, RSV. And of course that is vaccination.”

Meanwhile in our area, Minnesota is seeing a spike in both flue and RSV hospitalizations. In Iowa, flue diagnoses and COVID-19 hospitalizations are also on the rise.