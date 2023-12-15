Respiratory illnesses rising in Minnesota and Iowa

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – Respiratory illnesses are starting to gain more traction in Minnesota and Iowa.

New numbers released yesterday from the Minnesota Department of Health show these outbreaks seem to be on the rise.

Last week, the state recorded 80 hospitalizations associated with the flu across the state including three in southeast Minnesota.

Of the 80, 11 outbreaks of respiratory illness in schools and one in a long-term care home.

This trend is being seen nationwide.

“We’re seeing RSV at a particularly high level in our kids right now, Flu in southern states, and we’re seeing COVID increase the most in the Midwest and our mid-Atlantic states,” CDC director Dr. Mandy Cohen said.

The midwestern spike of COVID cases is being seen in Iowa as well.

Just this week, the spike in cases forced a movie theater in Marion, Iowa to temporarily close their doors as nine of their 16 employees tested positive for COVID.

“I think it’s gone completely out of most people’s mind. I mean, we always knew it was there, but none of our staff was worried about everybody coming down with it at once. And so, it was kind of a surprise. Like, we’ve got what,” Bruce Taylor of Collins Road Theatres said.

Luckily, they were able to open back up today with the staff wearing masks and regularly disinfecting surfaces.

Health experts say regardless of age or health status, the best thing to do to keep COVID cases down is do the basics: cover your cough, wash your hands frequently, and stay home when you’re feeling sick.