Residents displaced after Winona-area apartment fire

(ABC 6 News) – Seven people are without a home after a fire on Friday in Goodview, Minn., claimed their apartments, but Nate Scott says will try to stay positive, even when everything is gone.

“I don’t know. I’m still in shock. It’s hard to imagine everything is gone,” said Scott.

Scott was at work when he got a call no one wants to hear. He rushed home from work to find his apartment engulfed in flames.

“Everything. Childhood stuff, family heirlooms, memorabilia, my cat, she was in there,” said Scott.

“But he was really worried about saving his cat. He didn’t care about the rest of the stuff. He just wanted to save his cat. He rushed over there to try and save her, but the whole thing was up in flames,” said Amanda Williams, a friend of Scott.

Scott says things can be replaced, but losing his best friend Camo is what hurts the most.

“That’s been tough, that’s been the toughest part. The other stuff, no matter how sentimental it’s just stuff. That’s been the hard part. She’s been a good companion,” said Scott.

As Scott looks amongst the rubble and ash, his friends are hard at work to help him start over.

“I was just trying to think of something I could do for him to help him, so I started the GoFundMe and you know it’s been incredible so far you know the amount of support from people you know donations and shares and just kind words to encourage him,” said Williams.

And even though he’s lost everything he’s still thinking about others.

“I’ve spoken to the landlord, and if this GoFundMe thing takes off, anything I don’t use I like to share, if possible,” said Scott.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

GoFundMe Links:

Nate’s GoFundMe

Ashely’s GoFundMe