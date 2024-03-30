Three story apartment fire leads to total loss

(ABC 6 News) – On March 29 at 1:44 p.m., the Goodview Fire Department responded to an apartment fire at 4815 Fifth Street in Goodview.

When fire crews arrived, they found the building completely engulfed in flames, with flames leaving through the roof.

Goodview Police confirmed all everyone was out of the building, with seven residents left without a home.

First responders requested mutual aid from Winona Fire Department and Minnesota City Fire Department.

A portion of the building collapse from the stress of the fire, leading to a total loss of the apartment complex.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation with the help of the Minnesota State Fire Marshall’s office and the Goodview Police Department.

Winona Area Ambulance, Winona Police Department, Winona County Sheriff’s Office, Minnesota State Patrol, Winona County Dispatch and Goodview Public Works assisted at the scene.