Reactions to Glenville-Emmons referendum results

(ABC 6 News) – After putting it in the hands of voters a 37-million-dollar request from the Glenville Emmons School District is being turned down. It’s a blow for the district who recently received a recommendation from a community task force that said the best option to improve their facilities is to build an entirely new school.

But with the referendum failing it’s back to the drawing board for the district. It’s a tale of two cities. The numbers coming out of Glenville were overwhelmingly in favor of the referendum. But you head 15 minutes west to Emmons it’s the exact opposite.

If you would drive into Glenville, you would think the referendum past with vote yes signs scattered in front of homes in town and at farms surrounding it.

“I really wished it would’ve passed, but it didn’t,” Roy Bremscten of Glenville.

The referendum to building a new 37-million-dollar school in Glenville was shot down by a nearly ten-point margin. Those in favor say many things are outdated and need to be repaired like the boilers and the roof.

“I feel like not enough people walked around the schools to see the ceilings that we’re in with all the pans on the floor catching water. It’s a mess,” said Roy.

The referendum would have raised property taxes. If a home in the district is worth 100 thousand dollars. They would cost about 240 dollars more per year. That’s one the reasons many in Emmons voted no.

Five “No” voters declined to go on camera but say a new school cost too much money and with enrollment on the decline, it’s only a matter of time before the school closes. Those who voted yes say the people in Emmons are still bitter about the closing of their school roughly 20 years ago.

“Ever since we consolidated it hasn’t gone smoothly,” said Roy.

“While the outcome wasn’t what we had hoped for we thank the community for being involved in this important decision-making process. Despite the unsuccessfully referendum the Glenville Emmons School District remains committed to providing a quality education to its students and we will continue to explore other avenues to address the pressing needs of our school facilities,” said Principal Jeff Tietje.