Randy Brock returns to TV as ABC 6 News Chief Meteorologist beginning May 31

(ABC 6 News) – A big announcement was made on Monday as Randy Brock will be added to the ABC 6 News family.

Chief Meteorologist Randy Brock will join James Wilcox and Robin Wolfram starting Wednesday, May 31st for the 5, 6 & 10:00 pm news.

“Randy is a well-known and well-loved figure in this community. His passion and expertise are second-to-none and we are so excited to welcome him into the ABC 6 News family.” Brianna Cook, News Director, commented.

Rhonda LaVelle, Vice -President and General Manager, says “Randy knows the area and knows how important it is to keep our viewers informed when it comes to severe weather and on days when it’s just plain beautiful outside.”

Brock will be stepping into the Chief Meteorologist position after current Chief Meteorologist Chris Kuball announced he will be departing ABC 6 News after 15 years.

RELATED: Chief Meteorologist Chris Kuball to leave ABC 6 after 15 years

Born and raised in central Minnesota, Randy Brock has been enamored with the weather since he was a boy, whether he was watching lines of thunderstorms roll into his home town of Litchfield or getting excited about the forecast for the next snow day.

His career as a meteorologist started nearly 25 years ago in the Panhandle of Texas at KFDA-TV in Amarillo, where he had the opportunity to chase numerous supercell thunderstorms and see more than a dozen tornadoes. He had the opportunity to return to southeast Minnesota in 2002, where he served as Chief Meteorologist until 2016, and has called the Rochester area home ever since.

He has had the opportunity to cover some of southeast Minnesota’s most significant weather events, from the floods of 2007 to the unreasonable snowstorm of May 2013, and quite a bit in between.

If Randy isn’t watching the sky for the next storm, you can find him on a trout stream or hanging out with his partner Julie and their grown sons, Drew and Owen. Randy got his Bachelor of Science degree in Meteorology from Metropolitan State College of Denver in 1998.