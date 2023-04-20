Chief Meteorologist Chris Kuball to leave ABC 6 after 15 years

(ABC 6 News) – We are sad to see him go, but excited for the opportunity that awaits Chris and his family.

After 15 years, Chief Meteorologist Chris Kuball announced he is leaving ABC 6 at the end of May.

Kuball will be returning back home to where he grew up as he has accepted a position at WOI-DT in Des Moines, Iowa where he will be the mid-day and 5:00 p.m. on-air meteorologist. Kuball said a goal of his has always been to try and get back home to Des Moines, and now the time is right.

Kuball came to ABC 6 in December of 2007, and took over the Chief Meteorologist role in late 2012 where he has been ever since.

Minnesota is home to a wide variety of weather from winter storms to severe weather and more. Kuball said his top 5 most memorable weather moments include:

December 2021 Derecho/Tornado Outbreak

February 2019 Blizzard

June 2010 Freeborn County Tornado Outbreak

January 2019 Cold Outbreak

May 2013 Heavy Snow Event

Kuball’s final day on-air will be May 30.

For more on Kuball’s announcement, follow him on on Facebook, HERE.