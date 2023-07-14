Public meeting to be held regarding proposed improvements of IA Hwy 122 in Mason City

(ABC 6 News) – The City of Mason City announced it will hold a public meeting to discuss the proposed improvements of IA Highway 122 from Pierce Avenue to Monroe Avenue.

The meeting will be held on Thursday, July 20 from 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Mason City Public Library, located at 225 2nd St. SE.

Representatives from the City of Mason City, Iowa Department of Transportation and WHKS, the City’s consultant, will be present to discuss the project, answer questions, and document comments.

The project involves the complete reconstruction of a segment of IA Hwy 122. The reconstruction project includes street paving, sidewalks, traffic signals, street lighting, storm and sanitary sewer, and water utilities.

This project is scheduled for a January 2025 letting, with construction occurring over the 2025 and 2026 construction seasons.