Poor outdoor air quality can also have effects indoors

(ABC 6 News) – With the recent Canadian Wildfires, Minnesota has had a record-breaking 23 air quality alerts this year. When the air quality outside is this bad, it can have a negative effect on the indoor air quality as well.

Cracks, open windows, and even your HVAC system can all let in pollutants from outside. The effects of these pollutants are magnified when inside, which also increases the negative affect on your health.

Research Scientist and Adjunct Assistant Professor Zachary Pope PhD works in the Mayo Clinic Department of Physiology and Biomedical Engineering. His work at the Well Living Lab seeks to find new ways to improve indoor air quality, and in turn, improve human health.

Pope says the biggest way people can improve the air quality in their homes is with a portable air purifier.

“They’re actually incredibly effective, especially during times like now, when we do have poorer outdoor air quality that’s contributing to higher levels of particles within the air of our homes,” said Pope.

He also advises people to check their HVAC system to make sure they are using the best recommended air filter, and to set their system to the re-circulation setting, so the coolest air makes its way through the home.