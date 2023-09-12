Gov. Walz sets Dec. 5 special election to replace Rep. Richardson

(ABC 6 News) – The date for a special election to fill a vacant Minnesota House of Representatives seat has now been set.

Monday, Gov. Tim Walz announced the special election to replace Rep. Ruth Richardson will be held on Dec. 5.

Rep. Richardson (DFL-Mendota Heights) announced her immediate resignation in a social media post on Sept. 1.

Those interested in filling Richardson’s seat will have to file their affidavit or candidacy or nominating petition between Wednesday, Sept. 13, and 5:00 p.m. next Tuesday, Sept. 19.

If necessary, the governor says a special primary election will take place on Nov. 16.

The winner of the special election on Dec. 5 will serve the final year of the term in 2024, and the seat will be up for election again next year.

State law requires the successor to be sworn in by the start of the next legislative session, which is scheduled to begin on Feb. 12, 2024.