Minnesota Rep. Richardson resigns from House

(KSTP) – A Minnesota state lawmaker has resigned from her seat, according to a social media post she made Friday.

Rep. Ruth Richardson (DFL-Mendota Heights) wrote, in part, “Legislative service is for a season and my season of service is ending effective immediately.”

Richardson, who also serves as CEO of Planned Parenthood North Central States, didn’t state a reason for her resignation.

She was among the lawmakers who led the charge for the state’s paid family and medical leave legislation that was passed earlier this year, as well as the state office dedicated to missing and murdered Black women and girls and the legislation that made Juneteenth an official state holiday.

She was in her third term in the Minnesota House, having first been elected in 2018.

A special election will have to be called to fill her seat for the final year of her term. That date hasn’t yet been set but a spokesperson for the Minnesota Secretary of State’s Office says they’re working with the governor’s office to determine when the special election will be held.

Her successor has to be sworn in by the time the next legislative session starts. That’s currently scheduled to begin on Feb. 12, 2024.