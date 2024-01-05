Former President Donald Trump in Mason City Friday

Former President Donald Trump will be in Mason City Friday at the North Iowa Events Center.

(ABC 6 News) – Former President Donald Trump will be in Mason City Friday at the North Iowa Events Center.

Related: Trump to visit Mason City on January 5

Trump has had a strong focus on the state since March as he’s shown up at 30 events over his 18 visits. Friday’s visit comes as several states work to kick him off the ballot. Colorado and Maine have already removed his name but the former president is appealing both decisions.

Related: Trump appeals Maine ruling barring him from ballot under the Constitution’s insurrection clause

Florida Governor Ron Desantis and Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley are holding strong in the polls. Thursday night, the two faced off during a town hall event in Des Moines. Some GOP candidates like Tech Entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy have had the most visits to Iowa so far. Meanwhile, Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie has skipped the state altogether.

Related: President Joe Biden will stress democracy is still a ‘sacred cause’ in a speech near Valley Forge

President Biden will spend Friday in Valley Forge, Pennsylvania. This will mark his first campaign of the new year. He’s expected to speak on the campaign trail and what he sees as the stakes of this year’s election. Pennsylvania is a battleground state. In 2020, the president won by just over one point which in the end, helped him win the Electoral College vote.

Trump’s appearance at the All Seasons Building at the North Iowa Events Center is free though you need to register ahead of time. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. with Trump expected to speak at 7:30.

The Iowa Caucus is on Monday, January 15th.