Trump to visit Mason City on January 5

(ABC 6 News) – Former-President Donald Trump gears up for a campaign stop in Northeast Iowa stopping in Mason City next Friday.

That event will be held at the North Iowa Events Center, kicking off at 7:30 p.m.

His visit comes on the heels of a recent blow to his campaign, Maine’s Secretary of State barred him from appearing on the state’s primary ballot last night.

It marks the first time in U.S. History a presidential candidate has never been kicked off a ballot by a secretary of state, but it’s something maine’s top election official is standing by tonight.

“No secretary of state has ever deprived a presidential candidate of ballot access based on section 3 of the 14th amendment,” said Secretary Shenna Bellows (D). “But no presidential candidate has ever before engaged in insurrection.”

These challenges are now bound to head to the U.S. Supreme Court, setting up a monumental decision just as the 2024 race for the White House kicks into full gear.