Police warn about car break-ins over Memorial Day weekend

(ABC 6 News) – Rochester police responded to two car break-ins Saturday, according to Capt. Casey Moilanen.

Moilanen said Rochester police spoke to a woman who exited the Rochester Athletic Center at about 6:18 p.m. May 27 and found her car window had been broken, and her purse was taken.

RAC staff told police they had seen a “suspicious” dark-colored Chrystler minivan pulling up to vehicles Saturday evening, then pulling away and approaching other vehicles.

Moilanen said the driver, who was not described, may have been using the van to look for valuables that had been left in the vehicles.

Shortly afterward, police responded to the Douglas Trail parking lot on Valleyhigh Drive NW, where someone had broken a Becker, MN couple’s car window and taken a wallet and an iphone.

According to Moilanen, the second robbery happened sometime between 4:30 and 7:02 p.m., while the couple was on a bike ride.

Moilanen reminded viewers not to leave valuables visible in empty vehicles.