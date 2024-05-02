Pet of the Week: Rosie & Argo

(ABC 6 News) – Meet Rosie and Argo!

Rosie is the Paws and Claws Humane Society Pet of the Week!

This lovable 5-year-old Pitbull Terrier has an endearing personality which matches her stunning tri-color coat.

Originally discovered as a stray in the Rochester area, Rosie captured the hearts of all who met her with her gentle demeanor and unwavering sweetness.

Despite her humble beginnings, Rosie’s resilient spirit shines through, embodying the true essence of loyalty and companionship.

Rosie is a true ambassador for her breed, breaking stereotypes with every wag of her tail. Whether she’s cuddled up on the couch or out exploring the great outdoors, Rosie’s zest for life is infectious, bringing joy to all those lucky enough to call her friend.

If Rosie is the pup for you, apply online!

Argo is the Mower County Humane Society Pet of the Week!

This handsome boy came to MCHS from a reservation in South Dakota in November 2022.

Argo is about 2-3 years old, and is a combination of a cattle dog and German and or Australian Shepard. He has some basic training and needs consistent exercise.

This affectionate guy would do best in a home with a large, fenced yard and an adult-only single person home.

If Argo would make the perfect addition to your home apply online!