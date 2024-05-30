Pet of the Week: Pandora & Charlie

A comprehensive look at local, multi-state and national news events provided by the ABC 6 News Team including updates on sports and weather conditions and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — Meet Pandora and Charlie!

Pandora is the Paws and Claws Humane Society Pet of the Week!

Pandora is a gorgeous adult Husky mix. She came to PCHS with her friend Chanel when they were picked up as strays and never claimed.

Pandora can be a little nervous in her kennel, but as soon as she comes out she becomes the sweetest girl you have ever seen!

She loves to give kisses right under your chin to show just how excited she is to be hanging out with you!

She is pretty docile for the most part. While she likes hanging out with Chanel, they are not bonded and do not need to go home together.

Her ideal family would have some form of husky experience, but it is not required.

If Pandora sounds like she could be the one for you, apply online!

Charlie is the Mower County Humane Society Pet of the Week!

Credit: MCHS

Charlie is a rescue from Austin who came to MCHS in 2023.

He is a very handsome guy who is also very people-friendly.

MCHS says he seems to prefer people over other cats!

Charlie enjoys sitting in the window, checking out the birds.

MCHS is looking for an indoor-only home for Charlie.

If you’re looking to be Charlie’s forever home, apply online!