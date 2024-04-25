Pet of the Week: Maizey & Theresa

(ABC 6 News) – Meet Maizey and Theresa!

Maizey is the Paws and Claws Humane Society Pet of the Week!

This sweet 8-year-old girl is pretty ‘a-Maizey-ing!’

Maizey was relinquished to a rescue partner in horrible condition. She was malnourished, and her skin was raw and infected. Maizey has spent over a month with us receiving medications, special baths, high quality food, and close veterinary care.

She thrived on the attention and TLC our staff and volunteers bestowed upon her. Healed in body and spirit, Maizey now hopes to find a caring family in her golden years.

She is a gentle girl, but still a delightful playful streak.

This beautiful girl is awaiting a lucky family, if you think that’s you, apply online!

Theresa is the Mower County Humane Society Pet of the Week!

Credit: MCHS

We’ve introduced you to this green-eyed beauty before, but she is still waiting to find her forever home.

Theresa was found abandoned and brought to the MCHS in May, 2023.

She is a younger cat and is very friendly once she gets to know you. She tolerates the other cats at MCHS, but really likes people over felines!

If this gorgeous girl is the one for you, apply online!