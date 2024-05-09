Pet of the Week: Jacob & Goldie

(ABC 6 News) – Meet Jacob and Goldie!

Jacob is the Paws and Claws Humane Society Pet of the Week!

This handsome guy is a 7-year-old hound mix, who arrived at PCHS two years ago.

Jacob originally came from another impound as a stray when he was not claimed and is now back at Paws and Claws due to no fault of his own.

He is a super sweet boy and true to the hound nature! Jacob loves people and other dogs and would thrive in a home where my people can spend time with him, and where he may have some doggie friends.

Jacob can get a little anxious in the kennel and may need some anxiety medication if you plan to have him be in one.

He walks great on a leash and would love to be your new walking buddy!

If Jacob would make a great addition to your family, apply online!

Goldie is the Mower County Humane Society Pet of the Week!

Credit: MCHS

This gorgeous girl was rescued in Austin after being left behind by her previous owner.

Goldie is a very sweet-minded girl who is probably around one-or-two-years old.

MCHS is looking for an indoor only home, and she does prefer people attention over cat company!

She is spayed and current on all vet work.

If Goldie is the cat for you, apply online!