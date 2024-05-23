Pet of the Week: Chanel & Blu

(ABC 6 News) – Meet Chanel and Blu!

Chanel is the Paws and Claws Humane Society Pet of the Week!

She is a gorgeous adult Alaskan Malamute mix, believed to be around 2.5 years old.

Chanel came to PCHS as a stray and was never claimed.

Staff describes her as a “hefty girl,” she’s about 95 pounds currently but could probably stand to lose a few pounds in her adoptive home.

Chanel is docile for the most part and would likely do well with other dogs.

The ideal family would have experience with large breeds and be able to help maintain her luxurious fluffy coat.

It is unknown how she would do with cats or kids.

If Chanel is the perfect pup for you, apply online!

Blu is the Mower County Humane Society Pet of the Week!

Credit: MCHS

Blu is a long-term resident at MCHS, surrendered in Fall 2021.

This handsome red heeler is 6-years-old, and fun loving with a big personality.

MCHS is requiring a home with a fenced yard, he would do best without young children or other animals.

Blu would make an entertaining and rewarding companion in the right hands.

If you’re looking to be Blu’s forever family, apply online!