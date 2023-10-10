PEM holds private school board meeting

(ABC 6 News) – After the recent allegations of hazing activity that launched an investigation, PEM held a closed meeting tonight.

The district was adamant that details of the meeting remain private, describing it as “discussion of not public data.”

But state law says there are limitations that school boards must work within when holding closed door meetings.

According to Minnesota Statute 13D.05 subdivision 2, there are only four reasons a school board can keep those meetings behind private.

They would have to discuss the following:

Data that would identify alleged victims or reporters of criminal sexual conduct, domestic abuse, or maltreatment of minors or vulnerable adults.

Active investigative data or internal affairs data relating to allegations of law enforcement personnel misconduct.

Educational data, health data, medical data, welfare data, or mental health data that are not public data.

An individual’s medical records

Very little information came out of the meeting as school officials declined to comment on what was discussed.

However, Plainview police will continue to investigate the hazing allegations.