Owners of Marrow rebuild after car crashed into building

(ABC 6 News) – The owners of a local Rochester restaurant are now picking up the pieces after a car slammed into their building Sunday.

Marrow, in Rochester’s Downtown Commercial Historical District, is now closed while renovations take place to fix up the damage.

Less than 24 hours after the crash occurred, repairs already began, as contracts worked Monday morning to board up the hole in the building where a window previously sat.

Restaurant owners, Sarah and Jeff Schwenker, were in the building, when they heard a deafening sound just a few feet away.

“We were sitting right at the bar with some of our staff members,” said Sarah Schwenker.

Staff were cleaning up after Marrow’s first Mother’s Day brunch, and were only moments from heading home.

“Our last dishwasher was just pretty much done, we probably would’ve been outta here in about 20 minutes,” said Jeff Schwenker.

Rochester Police Department says a 73-year-old woman’s gas pedal was stuck, eventually leading to the crumbling scene.

“It sounded like a bomb kinda went off,” said Jeff Schwenker.

While they’re grateful no one was injured, the same couldn’t be said for their beloved building.

Rochester Fire Department deemed Marrow unstable, closing the doors of the oldest brick building in the city – for now.

It was the building’s historic charm that first caught the eye of its current owner, Bucky Beeman.

“I’ve always had a true love for just older historic buildings in downtown. One thing I really enjoy about them is the lives that they can have with different businesses and different groups and people that can bring life to them,” said Beeman.

Having been a commercial property since at least 1884, when it was a saloon and restaurant, according to the 2019 Rochester Historic Landmark Eligibility Designation Study.

Over the decades, the building has changed hands many times before most recently becoming Marrow.

“We are coming up on our one year anniversary on Thursday,” said Sarah Schwenker. “Definitely not the way we imagined this week would go.”

As contractors get to work, care is needed to preserve the building’s history and ensure it can stand for hundreds more years to come.

“That’s always the balance with buildings like this, you want to make it new, yet you want to keep the charm of the history that it has,” said Beeman.

Though the future of Marrow is uncertain, the Schwenkers are committed to restoring this historic site.

“Looking forward to the moment we get to welcome guests back in,” said Sarah Schwenker.

Some regulars from Marrow have opened a GoFundMe for the Schwenkers, you go here if you’d like to donate.