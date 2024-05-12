Car crashes into the Marrow in Rochester

(ABC 6 News) – A car has crashed into a building in downtown Rochester Sunday afternoon.

Rochester Police Department responded to a crash a the Marrow on Broadway Ave around 3:29 p.m.

According to RPD Sgt. Thompson, the driver was determined to not be under the influence and told police she believes the gas pedal got stuck.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

There were people in the building setting up the kitchen at the time of the accident, but no one was injured.

The restaurant has been shut down by the Rochester Fire Department after determining the building was unstable and unsafe for occupants.