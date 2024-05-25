Owatonna toddler returns home after being struck by car; family creates GoFundMe

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – An Owatonna toddler returned home from the hospital on Friday after she and a friend of her mothers were involved in a hit-and-run Tues. evening.

Anastasia Westphall, who is just two months shy of her second birthday, was airlifted to Rochester’s children’s ICU and suffers from a broken pelvis, fractured skull, severe concussion and lacerated liver.

According to court documents, Owatonna police responded to Rose St. West and Oak Ave. North around 9 p.m. May 21. Once there, officers found a woman in the middle of the road holding a two-year-old with injuries to the front and back of her head, as well as blood in her inner right ear, and abrasions and cuts on her torso and legs.

On Friday, just three days after the crash, Anastasia was cleared to go back home.

“I was ecstatic. Like, I’m ready to get home because it was three days but it felt like we were there for three months,” Dylan Westphall, Anastasia’s dad, said.

Scott John Pfeifer, 36, has been charged with one count of felony criminal vehicular operation–substantial bodily harm, driver who causes collision leaves scene; a charge of gross misdemeanor criminal vehicular operation–bodily harm, leave scene of collision; as well as two counts of gross misdemeanor traffic collision–driver fail to stop, injury or death.

Under his bond agreement, Pfiefer did not have to pay any money to be released from prison – he just has to meet certain conditions, such as making all future court appearances.

If you would like to donate to Westphall’s GoFundMe page, click here.