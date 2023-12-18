Oversight in the US Postal Service

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) – Senator Amy Klobuchar is fighting for more oversight over the United States Postal Service.

The service has been plagued with issues over the last few years, including workforce shortages. The USPS reportedly prioritized Amazon packages over other general mail; some rural employees reported not getting parts of their paychecks.

“We don’t want the postal service to decay, but we wanna make sure that they are organized correctly; that they have enough employees, and that they’re able to deliver in a timely manner all mail and packages,” said Klobuchar.

Klobuchar says there have been improvements in pay and hopes the momentum to get more workers in better working conditions will continue through the holidays and for years to come.