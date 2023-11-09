USPS Rochester mail delays due to short staffing

Some people in Rochester are experiencing delays in their mail delivery, with some not receiving their mail at all.

(ABC 6 News) – Some people in Rochester are experiencing delays in their mail delivery, with some not receiving their mail at all.

Postal workers say it’s primarily because they’re so short-staffed.

Some people who have experienced delays say it’s not like it used to be. However, many people are still very supportive of their postal workers.

Bonnie Becker’s brother is a postal worker in Rochester, but even her family has had issues with their mail delivery.

“My mother lives on the northwest side of town, and there’s times where she doesn’t get her mail,” said Becker.

Becker says when people are angry about not getting their mail, they may not realize what goes on behind the scenes.

“They are getting their mail because there’s people that work those extra hours, pick up when somebody’s not able to come in,” said Becker.

One of the issues postal workers are facing is long hours, which makes it hard to recruit.

“Like many industries within our nation, we’re short staffed in a lot of areas, but I have to say the people that I have seen and talked to here have been absolutely dedicated to what they do,” said Rochester local Clayton Cole.

Although the delays may be frustrating, some people credit the hard-working employees who do their best, even when circumstances aren’t ideal.

“I’ve been coming to this post office for 25 years, the people are fantastic and anytime there’s a piece of mail that might not be quite in the box yet, they will go the extra mile to make sure that it gets there the best that they can,” said Cole.

One woman said her mail sometimes shows up very late in the day, but she respects everything the postal workers do and the long hours they put in.

Becker’s brother works extra hours to cover additional routes and make sure this essential service continues to run.

“It’s because he’s so dedicated to what he does that things get done. Our family’s very very proud of him,” said Becker.

USPS declined ABC 6 News’ request for interview, but provided a statement saying in part:

“In anticipation of the upcoming holiday mailing season, USPS in Rochester, MN, is actively accepting applications for assistant rural carrier positions and rural carrier associate positions.”

