One dead in crash after police chase in Winnebago County

(ABC 6 News) – One person is dead after a high-speed chase and crash in Winnebago County.

According to the Iowa State Patrol, the incident happened Wednesday night around 10 p.m. Authorities say someone was actively fleeing law enforcement in a 2005 Lincoln LS on Highway 69 at 212th Avenue near Lake Mills, IA.

The car then failed to go around a curve and went into a ditch before rolling and ejecting the driver. The driver died from the crash.

The name of the driver has not been released.