One arrested after Eyota crash

(ABC 6 News) – An Eyota man faces possible criminal vehicular operation charges after crash yesterday evening.

According to the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the 7900 block of College View Road East in Marion Township at about 4:20 p.m. June 13.

Animals in the roadway caused two cars to slow to a stop, while a third car allegedly crashed into the slowed cars, sending the middle car into the first.

Joshua Wigham, 33, of Eyota, drove the third car and was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and CVO.

Wigham and the driver of the second car, a 57-year-old woman, were both transported to St. Marys for minor injuries.

Wigham was then booked into the Adult Detention Center, according to the OCSO.