Olmsted Sheriff’s Office warns of impersonation calls
(ABC 6 News) – The Olmsted County Sheriff’s office has received more reports of scam calls impersonating law enforcement.
Similar to previous scams, the caller impersonates someone from the OCSO and will request money, gift cards or Bitcoin.
According to OCSO, the individuals received calls from a person with a southern accent and claiming to be “Brad Green.”
OCSO says the calls came from a blocked number. The caller told recipients that they had been subpoenaed as a witness for a federal case, but missed their court date.
This is a reminder individuals to never pay, agree to pay or make arrangements to meet up with anyone in person to make a payment to avoid arrest or pay fees for missing jury duty/court. We encourage you to hang up if you get a call like this and call us back directly. The Sheriff’s Office will never call you requesting money or gift cards.Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office