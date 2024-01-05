Olmsted Sheriff’s Office warns of impersonation calls

(ABC 6 News) – The Olmsted County Sheriff’s office has received more reports of scam calls impersonating law enforcement.

Similar to previous scams, the caller impersonates someone from the OCSO and will request money, gift cards or Bitcoin.

According to OCSO, the individuals received calls from a person with a southern accent and claiming to be “Brad Green.”

OCSO says the calls came from a blocked number. The caller told recipients that they had been subpoenaed as a witness for a federal case, but missed their court date.