Scam alert: The sheriff’s office will never call to ask for money
(ABC 6 News) – The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office received several calls yesterday about a scammer pretending to work for the force, who called area residents and demanded they send him money to clear up nonexistent civil issues or warrants.
Lt. Malinda Manson said the OCSO will never call people to ask for money.
Furthermore, the calls came from a fictional Sergeant Joseph Walker — not a real OCSO staffer — and from a number that did not start with 507-328, as all OCSO numbers do.
Even if a caller identifies themself as a real staffer and calls from a number that looks right, Hanson encouraged residents to hang up and dial the office at 507-328-6800 to verify any remotely suspicious calls.
Scammers rely on fear and urgency to trick people into making mistakes, Hanson said — but there is no downside to checking in with the law enforcement center before taking any actions.