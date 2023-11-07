Olmsted Medical Center to receive Platinum Award

ROCHESTER, MN — On Monday, the Olmsted Medical Center (OMC) announced they will be the recipient of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Platinum Hospital Award.

“On Wednesday, November 8, members of OMC’s Team DAPP (Donate Life, Advanced Care Planning, Palliative Care, and Patient Rights) will receive the Platinum Hospital Award from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Health Resources and Services Administration, Division of Transplantation,” the OMC said in a press release. “The award recognizes all that OMC’s Team DAPP does throughout the year to encourage employees and community members to enroll in the state’s registry as organ, eye, and tissue donors.”

In the release, OMC’s Team DAPP describes their mission as “to reverse the trend [of people not registering] as more people likely will require a transplant than will donate to someone in need,” and adding that, “This award is a strong affirmation of the team’s dedication to that goal.”

OMC will receive the award at a reception on Wednesday, November 8 in the Founders Room at the OMC Hospital. The award will be presented by Cathy Dudley from LifeSource. The reception is set to run from 2-3 p.m.