Olmsted County to host annual rabies vaccination clinic

(ABC 6 News) – Olmsted County Public Health Services (OCPHS) will host its 65th annual rabies vaccination clinic on Wednesday, June 14.

In partnership with local veterinarians, OCPHS says this event is an opportunity to help protect pets, family members, and the community from the spread of rabies.

“By getting your pet vaccinated, you not only protect them from rabies, but also help prevent the spread of the disease in our community,” said OCPHS Sanitarian Megan West. “Protect your pet and your fellow friends and neighbors.”

Wild animals such as skunks, bats, and raccoons are the most common carrier of rabies. Protecting domestic pets by providing vaccinations helps prevent the spread of the virus to humans.

The rabies vaccines are available for $20 cash per animal at the clinics. Veterinarians will provide rabies vaccines to dogs, cats, and ferrets. All attending pet owners should bring their animals in pet carriers or on a leash.

Clinic details are below.

June 14, 2023

8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Location: Jeff’s Little Store, 3335 Marion Rd. SE, Rochester

Jeff’s Little Store, 3335 Marion Rd. SE, Rochester Veterinarian: Dr. Larry Predmore

9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

Location: Chosen Valley Veterinary Clinic, 115 S. Main, Chatfield

Chosen Valley Veterinary Clinic, 115 S. Main, Chatfield Veterinarian: Dr. Henry Peeters

12:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Location: Rochester Pet & Country Store, 1550 3 rd Ave. SE, Rochester

Rochester Pet & Country Store, 1550 3 Ave. SE, Rochester Veterinarian: Dr. Larry Predmore

4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Location: History Center of Olmsted County, 1195 West Circle Dr. SW, Rochester

History Center of Olmsted County, 1195 West Circle Dr. SW, Rochester Veterinarian: Dr. Larry Predmore

5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Location: Olmsted County Public Health Services, 2100 Campus Drive SE, Rochester

Olmsted County Public Health Services, 2100 Campus Drive SE, Rochester Veterinarian: Dr. Laurel Bjornson

8 to 9 p.m.