Olmsted county sex offender’s sentence reduced by 3.75 years

(ABC 6 News) – An Olmsted County sex offender’s prison sentence was reduced from 306 months to 261 months, or just under 22 years.

Melvin Antione Griffin, 48, was originally sentenced to 306 months, or about 25.5 years at the MN Correctional Facility in St. Cloud, after assaulting a fellow Rochester halfway house resident in 2011.

Griffin was convicted of 1st-degree criminal sexual conduct in 2012.

According to a motion filed in 2023, Griffin’s 306-month sentence was partially based on previous drug convictions from the state of Illinois, which pushed his criminal history score up to a range where 306 was the presumptive “bottom of the box” sentence.

However, the motion attested that Griffin’s criminal history score was incorrectly calculated, and should have been lower — meaning his “bottom of the box” sentence should have been closer to 261 months.

Griffin’s sentence was reduced to 261 months on June 13, according to Minnesota Court Records Online.

Griffin is currently serving his sentence at the MN Correctional Facility in St. Cloud.