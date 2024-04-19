Olmsted County charges at least 7 in juvenile prostitution sting

(ABC 6 News) – Rochester police arrested at least seven men in a prostitution sting Thursday, April 18.

According to Olmsted County court documents, seven men were charged with Prostitution — Actor Hires or Agrees to Hire and Reasonably Believes Under 18 but at least 16 years of age in Olmsted County Court Friday, April 19.

Rochester police confirmed

According to court documents, Rochester police conducted a sting at a local business, and created an ad luring men to a specific location to meet with a female offering sexual services for money.

According to court documents, officers made an online ad April 17, began chatting with suspects April 18, and during conversations online, revealed to each that the prostitute they planned to meet “was actually 16 years old.”

Each man allegedly agreed to meet the juvenile for sex anyway.

The men arrested Thursday and charged Friday are as follows:

Russell Jay Hodge, 48, of Hayfield. Hodge was arrested in a similar RPD prostitution sting in November of 2022. He pleaded guilty and received one year of probation in January of 2023.

Nicholas Bain, 24, of Rochester

Antonio Cruz Hernandez, 22, of Rochester

Benjamin Kinyon, 21, of Rochester

Nathan Robertson, 39, of Rochester

Hilario Zenil, 48, of Rochester

Andrew O’Neil, 50, of Kasson