Northern Iowa braces for snowfall

(ABC 6 News) – Local agencies prepare for what could be a sizable amount of snow over the next few days.

Drivers are reminded to take it slow while behind the wheel.

To keep roads slow and steady, state troopers will be out in full force to make sure people take the right precautions.

“We’re still going to be enforcing those laws, making sure everybody’s driving within the speed limit,” Iowa state patrol trooper Tom Williams said.

It’s not just law enforcement getting involved, Iowa DOT will also be out treating the roads to make them as clear as possible.

To make their jobs easier, some communities in Iowa will enforce their winter parking ordinances.

“Our staff try to do the job, get the roads back to near normal and get back home to their families as well, so we just please please please ask folks to be patient with us especially in these kind of conditions that are forecasted,” Iowa DOT winter operations administrator Craig Bargfrede said.

On odd days, make sure to park on the odd side of the road and for even days, park on the even side.

Mason City, Clear Lake and Ventura will have this ordinance in place starting tonight and until further notice.

If you do have to get behind the wheel, make sure to slow down, take your time, and maintain a safe following distance between you and the car in front of you.

“We’re going to be busy, tomorrow is going to be a busy day, so we’re going to be running from call to call so don’t hesitate to call 911 and let’s us know where you’re at so we can get to you,” Williams said.

Williams also encourages everyone that if you don’t need to go out to stay inside.

If you do however need to go out, make sure you’re prepared.

Pack a blanket, some warm clothes, and plan your route ahead of time.