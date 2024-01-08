Mason City Side Parking Ordinance and Emergency Snow Route in effect

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(City of Mason City) – Due to the forecast for measurable snow, the Alternate Side Parking Ordinance and Emergency Snow Route will go into effect beginning at 7:00 p.m. today and will remain in effect until further notice.

During this time that the Ordinance is in effect, the following general provisions shall apply:

Parking shall be permitted on the odd numbered side of the street on odd numbered days of the month.

Parking shall be permitted on the even numbered side of the street on even numbered days of the month.

People moving their vehicle(s) from one side of the street to the other side must do it between 4:00 and 7:00 p.m. the night before.

On cul-de-sacs, parking shall be prohibited on all vehicle turnaround portions.

During alternate side parking, signs prohibiting parking at all times on one entire side of the street only shall not be enforced and alternate side parking regulations shall be in effect.

Alternate side parking regulations shall have no effect on streets where parking is prohibited on both sides.

The Emergency Snow Route, which includes 1st Street NW from Monroe Avenue to Pierce Avenue will be in effect at this time. No parking is allowed on 1st Street NW from Monroe Avenue to Pierce Avenue until further notice.

Alternate side parking regulations do not apply to U.S. Highway 122 and U.S. Highway 65 south of 8th Street South and north of Fifth Street North, nor to the business district. Business district is defined as the area bounded by and including all streets between Georgia Avenue on the east, Adams Avenue on the west, Fourth Street South on the south, and Fourth Street North on the north. Also, the 3 block section of 2nd Street NE that extends from North Georgia Avenue to North Massachusetts Avenue. (Exception: Parking shall be permitted within 100 feet of the main entrance of a commercial business location on the side adjacent to the building during regular business hours.)

This notice is not intended to be a comprehensive review of the city ordinance regarding alternate side parking. Contact the Street Division at 421-3675 or the Police Department at 421-3636 with any questions.

Thank you in advance to all the citizens of Mason City as we anticipate the winter weather.

For further notification of the status of the alternate side parking ordinance, visit www.masoncity.net (banner at the top of the page), call the Alternate Side Parking hotline at (641) 424-7188, become a friend of the City’s Facebook page, follow the City’s Twitter account, and opt-in to Alert Iowa by texting MCPARKING to 67283 or TextMyGov by texting MCPARKING to 91896.