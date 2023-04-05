National Eagle Center advocates for eagle safety this spring

(ABC 6 News) – The National Eagle Center in Wabasha is home to a number of bald eagles who have been sick or injured. This spring, the Center says you can also help keep the birds healthy.

If you’re out and about, especially in Wabasha by the river, there’s a good chance you might see an eagle. If you visit the Eagle Center there, you’ll notice there’s a good distance between you and the birds. Whether you’re there, or outside, getting too close to a nest or a bird can cause a lot of extra stress.

“On the road, or you’re out on a hike, keep your distance,” said Ed Hahn, Director of Marketing and Communications at the Center.

“Admire from a distance. Because we don’t want our activity to cause undue stress or negative impacts for those wild eagles. It’s definitely a great time to get out, see those eagles, see those nest sites before leaves get on the trees. But always be respectful and keep your distance.”

Remember, eagles are federally protected. If you see a feather, Hahn said you can take a picture and admire it but leave it where you found it.

You might remember ABC 6 reporting on a deadly MN DNR EagleCam accident. While that did not happen at the Center, Hahn did comment and says we have to remember nature can be beautiful, but also difficult to watch.