Eagle chick found dead after EagleCam nest falls

UPDATE:

Minnesota Nongame Wildlife Program released a statement on its Facebook page, stating the nest most likely fell do to the heavy snow received on April 1st. Stating the branch the nest was built on was dead and the nest weighed over 2,000 pounds.

Original Post:

(ABC 6 News) – The eagle chick that hatched last week on the Minnesota Department of Natural Resource’s Eagle cam is dead.

The Minnesota Nongame Wildlife Program made the announcement on its Facebook page Sunday morning. Saying the EagleCam nest fell out of the tree and the chick did not survive.

Staff are onsite assessing the situation and ask if you know where the nest is to not visit at this time.