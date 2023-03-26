Names released in fatal crash north of Rochester

(ABC 6 News) – A deadly collision between a semi and a pickup truck happened just before noon on Friday.

Authorities responded to a crash on Highway 63 at County Road 21.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a 2009 Peterbilt driven by Tyler David Kehren, 17 of Lake City, was southbound on Highway 63 and a 1991 GMC Sierra driven by John Warren Johnson, 83 of Plainview, was westbound on County Road 21. The vehicles crashed in the intersection and debris struck a northbound 2010 Toyota Rav4 driven by Clarence Robert Day, 77 of Plainview.

The collision killed Johnson. No one else in the accident was injured.

