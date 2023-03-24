Plainview man killed in Highway 63 crash Friday afternoon

(ABC 6 News) – A Plainview man was killed in a three-vehicle crash just northeast of Rochester Friday afternoon.

The crash happened at 11:28 a.m. at Highway 63 and County Road 21 NE near Cascade Township.

Minnesota State Patrol says a 17-year-old Lake City man was driving a semi truck south on Highway 63, while an 83-year-old Plainview man was west on County Rd 21 when they collided in the intersection.

A third vehicle was traveling north on Highway 63 was not involved with crash, but was hit by debris when other vehicles crashed.

The names of those involved have not yet been released. Minnesota State Patrol closed part of Highway 63 near the intersection for several hours Friday afternoon.

Olmsted County Sheriff, Elgin Fire Department, Mayo Ambulance, Mayo 1 Air, and MnDOT all responded to the scene.

Additional information is expected to be released Saturday evening.

Hwy 63 closed between 105th St. NE and White Bridge Rd. NE. A detour has been setup. (Credit: MnDOT)