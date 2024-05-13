Most Anderson Farm dogs adopted; one euthanized by shelter

(ABC 6 News) – It’s a bittersweet departure for several German Shepherds seized from a LeRoy farm earlier in the year.

While most of the dogs taken from Anderson Farms under allegedly inhumane conditions have been adopted in the past two weeks, one of the German Shepherds was euthanized by the Animal Humane Society.

The Animal Humane Society confirmed that the animals were eligible for adoption in late April.

The Animal Humane Society also confirmed that one of the German Shepherds was put down due to “severe, unpredictable aggression in shelter.”

“The aggression displayed was unpredictable with no clear trigger or reason, which is why it was determined the dog was unsafe to place in the community,” AHS communications manager Sarah Bhimani said in an email.

According to a friend of the Anderson Farm owners, Smokey and Anderson Farm co-owner Elham Alayyoub had completed several therapy dog certifications in 2022 and 2023.

Contributed by Rosemarie DeRosa

Video from the Anderson Farm Facebook page appears to show Smokey visiting an assisted living facility in May of 2022.

“We are not aware of any official licensed designations related to the dog,” Bhimani said in an email.

ABC 6 News reached out to Alayyoub and Donald Norval Anderson of Anderson Farm for a statement and did not receive a response.

The Anderson Farm owners are scheduled to appear in Fillmore County Court on 9 counts of animal mistreatment each Thursday, May 16.

According to the Animal Humane Society’s adoption website, one dog from Anderson Farm remains at the shelter — a two-year-old female named Duchess. Another is on adoption hold, and will likely head to a new home soon.